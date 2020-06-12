Howes, Delores

May 12, 1932 - Jun 5, 2020

On June 5, 2020, Delores Howes passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 88 years old. Delores married her husband Albert in 1953 and they raised a family in Massachusetts before relocating to Florida. She is survived by her husband, Albert Howes, her sons Albert Howes and Wayne Howes, her daughter Lou Anne Reynolds, and her sister Francine McEwen. Delores is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son George Howes, her grandson Jesse Howes and sisters Laura Finaly and sandra Creighton. Known to family and friends as "Dee-Dee" she and her husband Albert had an active life in their community. She enjoyed being part of the Quilt Club, Knitting Club, Book Club. She enjoyed gardening and a host of crafts and passed gift and her skills onto many. She would proudly boast about any and all family accomplishments, no matter how small. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family. Her life will be celebrated at a Mass on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



