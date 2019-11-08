|
|
VanderValk, Delores Jeanne
Dec 6, 1931 - Nov 3, 2019
Delores Jeanne Tuttle VanderValk, passed away November 3, 2019 in Ohio. She was the loving wife of her first husband, the late Harry (Joe) Tuttle and of her second husband, the late Roland VanderValk. She was the dear daughter of the late Fred and Rosa Long.
Devoted mother of Douglas (Patricia) Tuttle of Cincinnati and Bradley (Jana) Tuttle of Dallas; beloved grandmother of Erin, Laci, Eric and Sara and great-grandmother of six. Burial will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:30 am on November 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Palms at 2:00 pm on November 13, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019