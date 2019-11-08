Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Palms
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores VanderValk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Jeanne VanderValk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Jeanne VanderValk Obituary
VanderValk, Delores Jeanne
Dec 6, 1931 - Nov 3, 2019
Delores Jeanne Tuttle VanderValk, passed away November 3, 2019 in Ohio. She was the loving wife of her first husband, the late Harry (Joe) Tuttle and of her second husband, the late Roland VanderValk. She was the dear daughter of the late Fred and Rosa Long.
Devoted mother of Douglas (Patricia) Tuttle of Cincinnati and Bradley (Jana) Tuttle of Dallas; beloved grandmother of Erin, Laci, Eric and Sara and great-grandmother of six. Burial will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at 10:30 am on November 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Palms at 2:00 pm on November 13, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -