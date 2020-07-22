1/1
Delores Wagner
1919 - 2020
Wagner, Delores
Mar 6, 1919 - Jul 21, 2020
Delores (Mickie) Emily Wagner, resident of Sarasota, FL since 1980, passed away July 21, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 101 years. She was born during the Spanish Flu Pandemic and passed during the CoVid19 pandemic. She did not fall ill to either one. Mickie was the youngest of seven children born in Buffalo, NY March 6, 1919 to John Spahn and Emily Pouthier Spahn. Mickie married Joseph John Wagner August 1, 1944. He served on the USS Panamint, ACG-13, US Navy. As devout Catholics, they loved each other, their family and church.
Delores was pre-deceased by her husband, Joe, of 67 years, and two daughters, Laura Jean Clark and Patricia Wagner. She is survived by children Judith Wagner, Marilyn Bateman (Bryson), Joseph Wagner, Jr. (Mary Beth), and son-in-law Dave Clark. Grandchildren: Cari Clark Phelps (Patrick), Jennifer Bateman Wilder (Oz), Lindsey Clark McDaniel (Jason Fuller), Jacqueline Bateman, Michael and Sarah Maisonave , Claire Ellis (John). Great-grandchildren: Josie, Revel, Wagner, Nevaeh, Jaelyn and Aliyah.
A Mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL followed by commitment service: Sarasota National Cemetery.
Mass and internment will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
