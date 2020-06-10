Or Copy this URL to Share

Bryant, Demetrius

Sep 6, 1968 - Jun 7, 2020

Demetrius Bryant, 51, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 7, 2020. Services will be held at Visitation: 1-4PM Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



