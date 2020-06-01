Denise Kessler
Kessler, Denise
May 29, 1953 - May 26, 2020
Denise Kessler, 63, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com..

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
