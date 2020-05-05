Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Denise's life story with friends and family

Share Denise's life story with friends and family

Stanford, Denise

Apr 5, 1927 - Apr 29, 2020

Denise Stanford, of North Port, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store