Stanford, Denise
Apr 5, 1927 - Apr 29, 2020
Denise Stanford, of North Port, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home..
Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.