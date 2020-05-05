Denise Stanford
Stanford, Denise
Apr 5, 1927 - Apr 29, 2020
Denise Stanford, of North Port, FL, died on Apr 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home..

Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
