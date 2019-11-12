Home

Dennis Francis O'Neill


1932 - 2019
Dennis Francis O'Neill Obituary
O'Neill,
Dennis Francis
May 6, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2019
Dennis Francis O'Neill, 87, of Sarasota, died on November 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Malden, MA, on May 6, 1932, to the late Frank and Eleanor O'Neill. Mr. O'Neill was a USAF Sr. MSgt. who retired after 24 years of service and was a Vietnam veteran.
Mr. O'Neill is survived by his wife Shirley O'Neill, daughters, Peggy (Barry) Knoth; Kathy (John) Herndon; sons Dennis S. (Tracy) O'Neill; Michael F. O'Neill. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A private service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery with Deacon John Crescitelli of Incarnation Catholic Church.
Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
