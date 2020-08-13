1/1
Dennis J. Howard
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard, Dennis J.
Dec 4, 1959 - Aug 5, 2020
Dennis J. Howard, retired New York City Police Officer and 9/11 Responder, passed away after several illnesses related to exposure to dust and toxic chemicals. He leaves behind his wife, Jongae Kim Howard, two children, one grandchild, one sister and one brother. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Private condolences may be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory <br>(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Oh Dennis......such a kind Soul......you are a Hero and gone too soon. Rest Easy My Friend
Michael Marchese
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved