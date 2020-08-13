Howard, Dennis J.
Dec 4, 1959 - Aug 5, 2020
Dennis J. Howard, retired New York City Police Officer and 9/11 Responder, passed away after several illnesses related to exposure to dust and toxic chemicals. He leaves behind his wife, Jongae Kim Howard, two children, one grandchild, one sister and one brother. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Private condolences may be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.