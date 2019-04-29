Home

Dennis Lloyd Behrens


Dennis Lloyd Behrens


1933 - 2019 Obituary
Dennis Lloyd Behrens Obituary
Behrens, Dennis Lloyd
April 20, 1933 - April 27, 2019
Formerly of Cissna Park, IL Dennis passed away at The Pines of Sarasota, FL. He is survived by his wife Ginny Behrens of Sarasota, FL, two sons, Clark (Jodi) Behrens, Terry (Leslie) Behrens both of Buckley, IL , one step-daughter Tara Coddington (Cliff) of Bradenton, FL, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Marcia Guynn. Per his request there will be no services.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019
