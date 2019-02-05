Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:45 PM
Church of Christ of Venice
4301 State Road 776
Venice, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis S. Pearce


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis S. Pearce Obituary
Pearce, Dennis S.
Dec. 4, 1951 - Jan. 30, 2019
Dennis S. Pearce, 67, of Venice, Florida passed away January 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held February 12, 2019; 5:45 PM at the Church of Christ of Venice 4301 State Road 776, Venice, Fl. 34293. A meal will be provided. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Humane Society of Sarasota. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries