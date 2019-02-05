|
Pearce, Dennis S.
Dec. 4, 1951 - Jan. 30, 2019
Dennis S. Pearce, 67, of Venice, Florida passed away January 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held February 12, 2019; 5:45 PM at the Church of Christ of Venice 4301 State Road 776, Venice, Fl. 34293. A meal will be provided. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Humane Society of Sarasota. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019