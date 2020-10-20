1/1
Dennis "Denny" Varvel
1938 - 2020
Varvel, Dennis "Denny"
Jul 1, 1938 - Oct 17, 2020
Dennis "Denny" Varvel, 82, of Venice passed away October 17, 2020. He was born July 1, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to Irwin and Evelyn Martyne Varvel.
Denny proudly served his country in the U.S Navy and later for Chrysler for 10+ years followed by his employment as an HVAC Technician for Mead Corporation in Dayton, OH for over 25 years. After his retirement he enjoyed working with his brother Michael at Care Van.
Denny vacationed in Florida for many years. Eventually he retired and moved to Venice where he enjoyed all there is to do in Florida. He was an avid bowler, and his neighbors could count on him to help them with projects, yard work or things around the house. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul and Phil Varvel as well as a sister, Nancy Pickerell
Survivors include his daughters, Denise Wetherington (John), Cindy Anderson (Kevin), sisters, Pam Lecklider (Jimmy) and Eva Sampson, brother, Michael Varvel (Dianne), sister-in-law Donna Varvel, former wife and mother to Cindy and Denise, Shirley Sticklen, grandchildren, Moriah Reed (Justin), Rachel Wetherington, Steve Wetherington, Nathalie Wetherington and Ashley Hawkins, great grandson, Evan Craft
To leave a condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
