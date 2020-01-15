Home

Denton E. Morrison


1932 - 2019
Denton E. Morrison Obituary
Morrison, Denton E.
Jan 2, 1932 - Dec 12, 2019
Denton E. "Spud" Morrison hailed from Brookings, South Dakota. He earned Bachelor's and Masters degrees from South Dakota State College, and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, all in Rural Sociology. He was on the faculty of the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and for 25 years at Michigan State University, specializing in environmental sociology. He was published widely and was much recognized for his contributions. He trained in the U.S. Air Force, and flew as a Radar Observer in the South Dakota Air National Guard, and the Wisconsin Air National Guard. After retiring from Michigan State in 1990, he was, with wife Bonnie Maas Morrison (PhD. Michigan State), in the antique business in Michigan for 10 years before retiring to Sarasota, FL in 2002. Spud loved garage sales, whistling, his workshops, football, reading, and music. He was a lifelong advocate for equal rights for all and political liberal Democrat. He was not a believer in any religion, but was in constant awe at the scale, the intricacy, the complexity, and the mystery and majesty of the Universe. Spud and Bonnie were married for 65 years before her passing earlier in 2019. He is survived by two half-sisters, two half-brothers, and four nephews. He leaves a great legacy of friendship, kindness, and boundless good humor to those who knew and loved him. Thank you, Spud, for everything.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
