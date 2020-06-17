Denver Banks
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Banks, Denver
Aug 4, 1972 - Jun 2, 2020
Denver Banks, 47 died unexpectedly on June 2, 2020. He was born in Shelbyville, KY, grew up in MD and relocated to Sarasota, FL in 2008. He was a proud firefighter from 1996-1999 at Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department, MD "Box 13". Denver as a child excelled in track, wrestling, and enjoyed shooting hoops especially as he got older with his brothers in the Fire Department. He was an avid Nascar, Earnhardt, and Green Bay Packers Football fan, who also enjoyed camping, sitting by a fire, spending time at the beach, and when he wasn't working you could often find him helping others with personal home projects. He lived his life to the fullest and had an unmatched personality. We will always remember, share stories, love and miss his huge heart and protective ways. His surviving family members are his mother, Deborah Saunders, children Hunter and Devyn, Sisters, Theresa, Cherry, Lisa, Grandfather and Step Grandmother Robert and Kathy Saunders, 7 Aunts and 4 Uncles, his partner of 12 years, Becky Campbell, along with many other close family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved