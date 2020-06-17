Banks, Denver

Aug 4, 1972 - Jun 2, 2020

Denver Banks, 47 died unexpectedly on June 2, 2020. He was born in Shelbyville, KY, grew up in MD and relocated to Sarasota, FL in 2008. He was a proud firefighter from 1996-1999 at Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department, MD "Box 13". Denver as a child excelled in track, wrestling, and enjoyed shooting hoops especially as he got older with his brothers in the Fire Department. He was an avid Nascar, Earnhardt, and Green Bay Packers Football fan, who also enjoyed camping, sitting by a fire, spending time at the beach, and when he wasn't working you could often find him helping others with personal home projects. He lived his life to the fullest and had an unmatched personality. We will always remember, share stories, love and miss his huge heart and protective ways. His surviving family members are his mother, Deborah Saunders, children Hunter and Devyn, Sisters, Theresa, Cherry, Lisa, Grandfather and Step Grandmother Robert and Kathy Saunders, 7 Aunts and 4 Uncles, his partner of 12 years, Becky Campbell, along with many other close family and friends.



