Webber, Denzil (Jack) Lee
August 18, 1922 - July 2, 2019
Denzil "Jack" Webber went to Heaven on July 2, 2019.
Denzil (Jack) Lee Webber was born August 18, 1922 in Antwerp Ohio to Jedah & Edith (Sanders) Webber.
Jack graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1948 after serving with the US Army, with rank of Technical Sergeant in WWII European Theater of Operations, where he was awarded medals including two Bronze Stars. Jack was employed by GMAC, Office of Naval Intelligence, and retired in April 1984 from ITT in New York after 28 years of serving in Executive positions of Human Relations and Operations Management. Jack was appointed to the Presidents Committee for the Employment of the Handicap by President Nixon working diligently to provide employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.
Jack loved to sing barbershop and was in church choir for 71 years. He also enjoyed playing golf and tennis. Jack served as the first President of the Meadows Country Club. A loving family man who was fond of a joke and could tell many.
Jack was joined in marriage to Gloria (Erhardt) Webber on September 12, 1953 in Ft Wayne, IN, a blessing for 66 years! The marriage was blessed with four children, David (Karen Droz) Webber, Melissa (Ken) Law, Cathy (Mark) McFarland, and Anne Webber. Jack and Gloria have 9 grandchildren, Mitchell, Kristin, Brandon, Nick, Sean, Alisha, Erika, Emma and Devin and are now blessed with 5 great grand-children. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Margaret McCreery and Elouise Daniels.
Contributions to Tidewell Hospice Sarasota, 941-487-3100. www.tidewellhospice.org
Jack will be laid to rest in the Sarasota National Cemetery. Service will be held in the near future.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 10, 2019