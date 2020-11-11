1/
Derri Ronis
1951 - 2020
Ronis, Derri
Mar 31, 1951 - Nov 4,2020
Derri Joy Ronis, 69, died peacefully on November 4, 2020 with her brother Steven at her side. She is survived by her brother, Steven ; sister in law , Diane ;nieces Michele Ronis and Shira Barkoe; great nephews Zachary and Samuel ; and great niece Leia .
Those of you who had the privilege of knowing Deri , know that we have lost a Gutte Neshumah ( good soul in Yiddish). Deri was an easy book to read . What you saw is what you got. One of her most endearing qualities was her guileless naïveté. She believed in the basic goodness of humanity , and gave of her time freely and effortlessly , as evidenced by her long term commitment to a battered woman's shelter.
She was a late bloomer . After touring the world in her youth, she worked on a kibbutz in Israel , ran a children's day care in Mykonos , taught children in the Bahamas , and various other jobs throughout Europe . Finally after settling back in U.S. , she finished her undergraduate degree, and earned a PhD in world peace studies , which was so Deri . In her working life she has been a licensed therapist, a state and federal mediator, teacher , published a book, and a variety of other publications , college adjunct professor , and a myriad of volunteer activities.
Deri was a gentle soul who possessed the quality of making friends wherever she went , as evidenced by condolences coming from all parts of our country and abroad . Although she didn't have any children of her own , she considered and treated our daughters , Shira and Michele as her own .
Deri , you will be missed . The world is a little less bright by your absence. Rest In Peace, baby sister .
Graveside services will be held at 10:45 AM on Sunday November 15 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach, Florida 33473

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
