Waters, Derrick

Oct 1, 1981 - Jun 27, 2020

Derrick Waters, 38, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 27, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL, No Visitation. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



