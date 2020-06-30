Waters, Derrick
Oct 1, 1981 - Jun 27, 2020
Derrick Waters, 38, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 27, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL, No Visitation. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Oct 1, 1981 - Jun 27, 2020
Derrick Waters, 38, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 27, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30PM on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL, No Visitation. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.