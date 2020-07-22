Mary Jean, Derricks

Jan 6, 1954 - Jul 15, 2020

Mary Jean Derricks "The Candy Lady", 66, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Holy Band of Inspiration Church. Services will be held 2:00pm at Holy Band of Inspiration Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories: godmother to six children, Trevoris, LeeAmber, Nashon, Jonah, Henok, and Michayla; one she called mother, her sister, Geraldine Davis; sisters, Geraldine Davis, Doshie Thomas, Maddie Burke, Ella Scarbough, and Sherley Jacob; brothers, Stoney and Levi Burke; long life companion, Robert Ware.



