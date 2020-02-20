|
Carroll, Des Matthew
Feb 10, 1976 - Feb 19, 2020
Des M. Carroll, 44, of Sarasota, FL, died on Feb. 19, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Paradise Grill, 1097 N Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 2pm - 5pm.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Carroll; parents, Jack and Kathy Carroll; 2 sisters, Heather (Chris) Cox and Tara (Tom) Southard; his special significant other, Payton Borowski and her daughter Broklyn; a nephew, Tyler; and nieces, Lea, Torie, Alyse, and Katie.
Des was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and he enjoyed boating and Sunday football. He was especially proud of how he and his parenting partner and former wife, Jennifer (Riverdahl) Carroll were raising their beautiful daughter, Rachel, together.
He grew up in Pecatonica, IL on the Carroll family farm.
Des loved his family and friends and could always be found with a smile and a laugh.
