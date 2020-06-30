Or Copy this URL to Share

McNeil, Destiny "Mookie"

Apr 2, 1990 - Jun 21, 2020

Destiny "Mookie" McNeil, 30, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 21, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday July 4, 2020. at Community Outreach 650 27th St E Bradenton FL, Visitation is Friday July 3, 6-8PM at Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



