Destiny "Mookie" McNeil
McNeil, Destiny "Mookie"
Apr 2, 1990 - Jun 21, 2020
Destiny "Mookie" McNeil, 30, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 21, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday July 4, 2020. at Community Outreach 650 27th St E Bradenton FL, Visitation is Friday July 3, 6-8PM at Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
