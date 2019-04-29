|
Halpern, Diane
September 13, 1930 - April 25, 2019
Diane Anita Halpern was born on September 13, 1930, in Cleveland Ohio at the height of the Depression. Her mother was a dreamer and her father was an artist so she grew up with the forces of creativity around her. She attended Miami University and The Cleveland Institute of Art and became an artist herself as well as a subject for other artists who were drawn to her curious intense eyes and luminescent strawberry blonde hair. She had an early job at Higbee's department store in Cleveland in the Gift Wrapping department where she became a star. She had a passion for making things beautiful. She married Norman Halpern on September 12, 1954 and while starting a family, running a household, supporting her husband in his quickly rising career in corporate America, she began her own successful career in Interior Design. At first she worked for various firms doing residential and office interiors, but ultimately set off on her own working in Cleveland, Baltimore and Florida where she had a second home and garnering recognition and awards from the prestigious ASID of which she was a member. Typical of her generation, she loved to dress up and go to parties and had a passion for entertaining; no event was too small to stop her from creating a dramatic table top displayed. She was a very strong willed person who was not to be crossed, but was also an inspiration to those around her who learned the lesson that the only impediment to achieving your dreams was conquering your insecurities. She fiercely loved her husband and her three sons and the many photo albums she created featuring her two grandsons were a testament to her role as a devoted grandmother. Her husband of 64 years, Norman Halpern died in October of 2017, and the dementia that had begun a number of years prior to his death quickly took it's toll on her.
She is survived by her three sons Jeffrey, Michael and Peter and two grandsons Maxwell and Jordan.
