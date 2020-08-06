Kough, Diane
Jun 06,1935 - Jul 16, 2020
Diane Wheeler Kough, aged 85 of Sarasota, FL. died peacefully on July 16, 2020 with her family by her side. A former resident of Darien and Rowayton CT, Diane moved to Sarasota in 1980. She was born June 6, 1935 to Mayland Milbank Wheeler and Betty H.B. Wheeler in New Jersey.
Diane is predeceased by her parents, her brother Kenneth Wheeler of GA., and former husband Jesse R. Kough.
Diane is survived by her children, Sandra K. Inman of Sacramento, CA. and Russell W. Kough and wife Lori of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Jessika W. Rutledge and husband Shaun of Roseville, CA, Elizabeth Noelle Kough and Johnny Eilermann of Sarasota, FL; great-grandchildren Taylor Rutledge and Parker Rutledge of Roseville, CA; longtime companion George Kern of Sarasota, several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many treasured friends.
Diane was a loving mother and friend who will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, gentleness, and grace.
An interment of cremains service will be held at Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. in the spring.
For interment service information, please contact Sandy: ski519@hotmail.com and/or Russ: turk225@verizon.net.
Memory gifts may be made in Diane's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org