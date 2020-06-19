Diane L. McManus
McManus, Diane L.
Nov 1, 1946 - Jun 17, 2020
Diane L. McManus, 73, of Riverview, Florida and formerly of Venice, died on Jun 17, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road in Venice. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
