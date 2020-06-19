Or Copy this URL to Share

McManus, Diane L.

Nov 1, 1946 - Jun 17, 2020

Diane L. McManus, 73, of Riverview, Florida and formerly of Venice, died on Jun 17, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road in Venice. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.



