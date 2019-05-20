|
|
Mastronardi Driscoll, Diane
May 18, 2019
On Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, Diane Driscoll passed away, joining in heaven, her parents, Angelo and Thelma (Williams) Mastronardi, and her sisters Kay Krupitza and Lauraine Podrozil. Diane is survived by her brother Angelo (Connie) Mastronardi, her two sons, Martin (Renda) Driscoll and Mark (Christy) Driscoll, and her three grandchildren, Michael Miller, Dawson Driscoll and Olivia Driscoll. Formerly, from Binghamton and Whitney Point, NY she came to call Sarasota, Florida her home in 1980. She will be cremated at Gulf Coast Cremations in Sarasota, with a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. It is with great sadness that we must now say goodbye to a wonderful sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2019