Carpenter, Dianne
Mar 9, 1945 - Sept 23, 2019
Dianne M. Carpenter, 74, of Venice, Florida passed away September 23, 2019 comfortably in her home. She was born March 9, 1945 to the late L. J. and Marge Miskowski Voris in Jackson, Michigan.
Dianne was a bartender for many years at the Wheel Bar in Horton, MI as well as the Marker 4 Oyster Bar in Venice and she later retired from Dorsett Signs. She loved her dogs and will be remembered as a loving, kind and gentle soul who was loved by everyone who was blessed to have met her.
Survivors include her son, James Carpenter (Gwen Heggan) of Nokomis, two daughters, Shari Carpenter Kern of Vamo and Tammy Ayala (Frank) of New Mexico, brother, Larry Voris (Dianna), sister, Suzie (Sheryl) Voris-Hunt both of Jackson, MI grandchildren, Robbie, David, Stacey, Josh, Joshua and Kaylee, great grandchildren, Lily, Odin, Khaleesi and Jackson as well as her loving care giver Sandy Justice, her dog Gidget and many other family and friends.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, the great love of her life, Steven Carpenter and a brother, Terry Voris.
A Memorial celebration of her life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 5, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019