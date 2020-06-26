Garner, Dianne
Jul 21, 1945 - Jun 19, 2020
Dianne Garner, age 74, died on June 19th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. A resident of Bradenton, FL, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Angela Garner, a host of cousins, and many wonderful friends. Dianne was born in Texas and raised in Little Rock, AR. She received her BA from University of Arkansas at Little Rock, her Master of Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans, and her Doctor of Social Work from Hunter College in New York City.
Dianne had several textbooks published, including Women as They Age, Fundamentals of Feminist Gerontology, and Women and Healthy Aging. She wrote articles, book chapters, & columns that appeared in a variety of publications. For thirty years, including after retirement, she edited the Journal of Women & Aging, an academic publication consisting of original research in the field of aging with a focus on women. She also published short stories based on stories told to her by her grandmother, Maude Roebuck.
Dianne was on the advisory committee for the White House Conference on Aging during two presidential administrations, was a delegate to the State Department Conference on Women, and was in the top 3 applicants for Under Secretary of Aging in the Clinton administration prior to withdrawing based on family responsibilities. Dianne created multiple programs in health care settings resulting in numerous social work positions assisting patients and families. She wrote the plans for and then directed the MSW programs at Washburn University in Topeka, KS. As well as being a professor and department head, she was the Director of The Washburn University Center on Aging.
Dianne was a featured speaker at local, regional, state, national, and international conferences. She participated in multiple political party campaigns and demonstrations for civil rights and women's rights. Dianne held a variety of state and national offices in the National Association of Social Workers, including vice president of NASW and chair of the National Committee on Women's Issues. She was a past president of the Sarasota/Manatee Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association. She served on several agency and organization boards of directors and advisory committees. Dianne was listed in the Who's Who publications of American Colleges and Universities, American Women, Human Service Professionals, The World Who's Who of Women and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. At MCC Church of the Trinity, Dianne was a Lector, a part of the Eucharistic Ministry, and the founder and chair of the Social Justice Ministry. Dianne was a social worker, a professor, an editor, and an author.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dianne's name to Moffitt Cancer Center (moffitt.org/give) or to MCC Church of the Trinity, 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34243.
Jul 21, 1945 - Jun 19, 2020
Dianne Garner, age 74, died on June 19th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. A resident of Bradenton, FL, she is survived by her beloved daughter, Angela Garner, a host of cousins, and many wonderful friends. Dianne was born in Texas and raised in Little Rock, AR. She received her BA from University of Arkansas at Little Rock, her Master of Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans, and her Doctor of Social Work from Hunter College in New York City.
Dianne had several textbooks published, including Women as They Age, Fundamentals of Feminist Gerontology, and Women and Healthy Aging. She wrote articles, book chapters, & columns that appeared in a variety of publications. For thirty years, including after retirement, she edited the Journal of Women & Aging, an academic publication consisting of original research in the field of aging with a focus on women. She also published short stories based on stories told to her by her grandmother, Maude Roebuck.
Dianne was on the advisory committee for the White House Conference on Aging during two presidential administrations, was a delegate to the State Department Conference on Women, and was in the top 3 applicants for Under Secretary of Aging in the Clinton administration prior to withdrawing based on family responsibilities. Dianne created multiple programs in health care settings resulting in numerous social work positions assisting patients and families. She wrote the plans for and then directed the MSW programs at Washburn University in Topeka, KS. As well as being a professor and department head, she was the Director of The Washburn University Center on Aging.
Dianne was a featured speaker at local, regional, state, national, and international conferences. She participated in multiple political party campaigns and demonstrations for civil rights and women's rights. Dianne held a variety of state and national offices in the National Association of Social Workers, including vice president of NASW and chair of the National Committee on Women's Issues. She was a past president of the Sarasota/Manatee Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association. She served on several agency and organization boards of directors and advisory committees. Dianne was listed in the Who's Who publications of American Colleges and Universities, American Women, Human Service Professionals, The World Who's Who of Women and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. At MCC Church of the Trinity, Dianne was a Lector, a part of the Eucharistic Ministry, and the founder and chair of the Social Justice Ministry. Dianne was a social worker, a professor, an editor, and an author.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dianne's name to Moffitt Cancer Center (moffitt.org/give) or to MCC Church of the Trinity, 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34243.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.