Velde, Dianne M.
Jan 3, 1941 - Apr 14, 2019
Dianne M. Velde, 78, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, died on Apr 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on May 18, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel, in Punta Gorda, FL. Services will be held at 4:00PM on May 18, 2019 at funeral home, in Punta Gorda Chapel. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
