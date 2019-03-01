Home

Dianne Russell Stevenson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dianne Russell Stevenson Obituary
Stevenson, Dianne Russell
Feb 2, 1944 - Feb 27, 2019
Dianne Russell Stevenson, 75, passed away on February 27 due to complications from dementia. She was born on February 2, 1944, in Parsippany, New Jersey to Nan and Bill Russell, while Bill was stationed in the Pacific during WWII.
Dianne earned her bachelor's degree from Lake Erie College and later her master's from University of Massachusetts. She moved to Sarasota in 1973, where she met her husband, James "Jim" Stevenson.
Dianne was a strong and determined woman who believed in the power of education. She began her career as a migrant family educator in Manatee County. After having children, she returned to teaching – the majority of her career at Venice High School as an English teacher. Dianne was a passionate educator who loved to travel.
Dianne is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Nan Russell. She is survived by her husband, Jim Stevenson, daughter Laura Stevenson Dumas (James) of St. Augustine; John (Abby) of Sarasota; three grandsons Finn Dumas of St. Augustine, Benjamin and Lucas of Sarasota; and sister Connie Russell of Bradenton.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Inspired Living and Tidewell Hospice for their care of Dianne.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Dianne's memory to the or Tidewell Hospice.
A private gathering is planned for later.
"You were only waiting for this moment to be free."
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
