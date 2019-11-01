|
Weinauer, Dietrich E.
Mar 3, 1928 - Oct. 27, 2019
Dietrich E. Weinauer, 91, of Venice passed away October 27, 2019. He was born March 3, 1928 in Poughkeepsie NY to the late Herbert F. and Lisa Koopman Weinauer.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret as well as seven children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday November 4, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice.
