Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Venice, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dietrich Weinauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dietrich E. Weinauer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dietrich E. Weinauer Obituary
Weinauer, Dietrich E.
Mar 3, 1928 - Oct. 27, 2019
Dietrich E. Weinauer, 91, of Venice passed away October 27, 2019. He was born March 3, 1928 in Poughkeepsie NY to the late Herbert F. and Lisa Koopman Weinauer.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret as well as seven children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday November 4, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dietrich's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -