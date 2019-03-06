|
|
Ballard, Dilliard
Dec 7, 1952 - Feb 28, 2019
Dilliard V. "Denny" Ballard, age 66, peacefully passed away February 28, 2019. Denny was born December 7, 1952 to Emory Allen and Willimae Ballard in Arcadia, FL. He was raised in Myakka City, FL. He later moved to Bradenton/Sarasota, where he raised his family.
Denny is fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed. He was known as a ranch hand, bull/bronc rider, and cabinet maker. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his two sons: Chris (Kalesa) Ballard of Palmetto, FL and Brent (Marisa) Ballard of Sanford, FL; three grandchildren Kennedy, Kalisa, and Everett Ballard; five siblings Sharon Carson, Shirley Reigle, Terri Haskins, Trisha Lingo, and Clinton Ballard. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Melissa "Lisa" Ballard, and two siblings Randy and Scott Ballard.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 from 1-4pm at the home of Sharon Carson, 2895 Southeast Brown Road Arcadia, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019