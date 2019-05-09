|
|
Karounos, Dino
Aug 15, 1937 - May 7, 2019
Dino Karounos, 81, of Anavryti, Sparta Greece, passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side. Funeral services were held on May 10, 2019 at Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory with the Father John of St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox, officiating. Dino was born in Anavryti, Sparta, Greece to Angeliki Calamaras Karounos and Paraskevas Karounos on August 15, 1937. He came to New York in 1951 on the Nea Hellas ship. He married Linda Valle Karounos on October 25, 1963 in New York. They were married 55 years. He first worked in K & K food shop on Tremont Ave in New York where he met Linda in 1958. In 1965 he opened 6 Brothers Diner on Pelham Parkway in the Bronx with his 5 brothers. The most famous restaurant in the Bronx. They opened the 2nd store in 1975 on Central Ave in Yonkers. In 1979 he moved to Bradenton, FL with his wife Linda and two daughters, Lisa and Jennifer. Always the entrepreneur, he then took over Pete Reynard's in 1980. In 1981 he took over Demetrio's Pizzeria on Tamiami Trail, where now his wife, daughters, and grandchildren will continue his legacy at this Sarasota landmark. Dino was a man of honesty, integrity and respect who knew how to treat his customers and take care of his family. He was loved by many. He will be greatly missed by many for both who he was and for the smile that was his signature greeting. He enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with family, watching sports, going to the dog track, and always making sure there was plenty of delicious food to savor along with his special friendship. Dino is survived by his wife Linda Karounos;, children Lisa Karounos Tatum and Jennifer Karounos (Jim) Antony; brothers and sisters, Zach Karounos, Tina Giannapolous, Teddy Karounos and Helen Zanghi; grandchildren Constantino (Tino) Tatum, Aristotle (Ari) Tatum, Alyssa Antony Krempel, Demitria (Demi) Tatum, Iliana Antony, and Alex Antony; and great-granddaughter Alina Krempel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church on behalf of Dino Karounos.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 9 to May 11, 2019