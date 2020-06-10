Or Copy this URL to Share

Washington, Dionne C.

Aug 7, 1968 - May 30, 2020

Dionne C. Washington, 51, of Arcadia, Florida, died on May 30, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 AM

on Jun 13, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



