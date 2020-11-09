1/
Dirk David Bouwman
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bouwman, Dirk David
Jul 8, 1955 - Nov 3, 2020
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Dirk David Bouwman, loving son of Warren Peter Bouwman and Ardith Lea Bouwman, father to Kasey, Sydny, and Dylaney, godfather to Ashlea, brother to Susan, Brad, Ann, Beth, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, passed away at the age of 65. Dirk was born on July 8, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1977, where he was a beloved member of the community. Dirk is survived by the mother of his children, Lynne Taylor. Together they raised three children. Dirk was an avid music lover and had a passion for painting. He shared a love for politics and public service with his children. Dirk was known for his empathetic, compassionate spirit and his friendly smile, kind eyes, and gift for the gab. Dirk was a life force and will be missed dearly.
Please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project or Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) of Sarasota County in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved