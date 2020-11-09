Bouwman, Dirk David
Jul 8, 1955 - Nov 3, 2020
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Dirk David Bouwman, loving son of Warren Peter Bouwman and Ardith Lea Bouwman, father to Kasey, Sydny, and Dylaney, godfather to Ashlea, brother to Susan, Brad, Ann, Beth, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, passed away at the age of 65. Dirk was born on July 8, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1977, where he was a beloved member of the community. Dirk is survived by the mother of his children, Lynne Taylor. Together they raised three children. Dirk was an avid music lover and had a passion for painting. He shared a love for politics and public service with his children. Dirk was known for his empathetic, compassionate spirit and his friendly smile, kind eyes, and gift for the gab. Dirk was a life force and will be missed dearly.
Please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project
or Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) of Sarasota County in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
