Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Dolores (Dee) Ardito

Dolores (Dee) Ardito Obituary
Ardito, Dolores (Dee)
Oct 15, 1936 - Apr 24, 2019
Dolores (Dee) Ardito, 82, of Sarasota, Florida passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 24th. Dee was born on October 15th, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant, PA to William and Ruth Keyser. She attended West Virginia Wesleyan College and was a proud Alpha Xi Delta sister. Dee met her husband, Frank Ardito, in college and married in 1958; they raised their three children in Upper St. Clair, PA and spent their summers in Ocean City, NJ. Dee and Frank retired to Sarasota, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Dee had a passion for travel and cruising with her family and friends. She was an avid Steeler fan, she loved music, dancing, and bridge club. Dee chaired events for the in Pittsburgh and supported . In Ocean City, she welcomed all visitors to "their place" at the beach and loved talks on the porch, outings on the boat, but mostly entertaining guests. Dee was a selfless, loving, beautiful, and caring soul. Dee is remembered with love by her children, Bill Ardito, Beth (Tim) Self and Amy (Aarik) Eberhardt; grandchildren, Alex and Amy Erdner, Alexandra and Zack (Samantha) Self, and Aaron Eberhardt; great-grandson, Hank Self; sister, Lyndall (Dennis) Hathaway; brother Rollen (Gracie) Keyser; sister-in-law, Connie Keyser; and her black pug, Butchie. Dee is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Frank; brother William Keyser; and grandson, Matthew Self. Tributes, in Dee's memory, can be made to at
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
