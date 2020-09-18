Dolores Somsen

Somsen, Dolores

Aug 29, 1927 - Sep 15, 2020

Dolores (Connellan) Somsen, 93, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sep. 15th with family present. Dolores was born Aug. 29, 1927 in Brooklyn NY. She was raised with four sisters and three brothers, all predeceased. She was a city girl who married Earl Somsen (1922-1972), a sailor serving in WWII and a farmer's son from South Dakota. After the war Dolores and Earl moved to Spring Lake, Michigan to raise four girls: Carol (Ditch), spouse Ron, Diane (LaGasse), spouse Don, Heidi Somsen and Eileen (Morrow), spouse Jim. In 1964 the family moved to Sarasota.

Dolores was the proud grandmother to three grandchildren Jenn (LaGasse) Flanders, Dax LaGasse, Ben Morrow and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail, Chloe, Evan, Luke and Lexi.

She was a Red-Hatter who enjoyed and loved her Red Hat sisters. She was dearly loved, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida.



