1/
Dolores Somsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Somsen, Dolores
Aug 29, 1927 - Sep 15, 2020
Dolores (Connellan) Somsen, 93, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sep. 15th with family present. Dolores was born Aug. 29, 1927 in Brooklyn NY. She was raised with four sisters and three brothers, all predeceased. She was a city girl who married Earl Somsen (1922-1972), a sailor serving in WWII and a farmer's son from South Dakota. After the war Dolores and Earl moved to Spring Lake, Michigan to raise four girls: Carol (Ditch), spouse Ron, Diane (LaGasse), spouse Don, Heidi Somsen and Eileen (Morrow), spouse Jim. In 1964 the family moved to Sarasota.
Dolores was the proud grandmother to three grandchildren Jenn (LaGasse) Flanders, Dax LaGasse, Ben Morrow and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail, Chloe, Evan, Luke and Lexi.
She was a Red-Hatter who enjoyed and loved her Red Hat sisters. She was dearly loved, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved