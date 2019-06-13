|
|
Lucci, Dom
Jan 13, 1930 - May 22, 2019
Dom Lucci, 89, of Sarasota, FL passed away of natural causes at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on May 22, 2019.
Dom was born and raised in Fairfield County Connecticut. A first generation Italian, he married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Lawrence in 1947.
Dom became a master electrician and founded his family business, the Lucci Electric Company, in 1958 in Wilton, CT.
He loved his family and friends, helping his neighbors, long walks, playing golf and spending time in his at home workshop.
He is survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grand children.
Dom was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Jeanne Lucci, and his three sons, Mike, Bob and Larry Lucci.
The family will have a private ceremony and his ashes will be interred at Bald Hill Cemetery in Wilton, CT beside his wife.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 13 to June 14, 2019