Baldino, Domenic
Aug 11, 1940 - June 18, 2019
Domenic Baldino, 78, of Sarasota, FL formally of New Haven, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 18th, 2019 buried on June 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Baldino. Domenic is survived by his wife Kathleen after 57 years of marriage, his daughter, Gina Karp, his son David Baldino, several grandchildren and his sister, Theresa Sciarra. . For more information visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 5 to July 7, 2019