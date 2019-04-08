Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Domenic Guastadisegni

Domenic Guastadisegni Obituary
Guastadisegni,
Domenic
Nov. 12, 1930 - April 7, 2019
Domenic Guastadisegni, 88 of North Venice, Fl and Breezy Point, NY passed away at his home on April 7, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 12, 1930 to Dorothy and Saverio Guastadisegni. Domenic retired as a Vice President of Scheering-Plough Pharmaceuticals.
Domenic was predeceased by his wife Marion (nee McIvor) in 2018. He is survived by his three children; Richard (wife, Frances) of Manassas, VA, Ann of New York City, and Paul of Portland, OR and four grandchildren; Zachary, Isabella, Ryan and Brandon.
Visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel from 2:00PM-4:00PM, Wednesday April 10th. A Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment will be in Short Hills, New Jersey. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
