|
|
Deptowicz, Don and Jean
In April of 2019, we celebrate the 67th anniversary of our parents, Don and Jean Deptowicz.
On May 2nd we celebrate the reuniting of our parents in eternal life together as mother had passed on April 21st and dad passed on May 2nd.
Jean was born to Westell (Pierpoint) and John Handel on March 19th, 1936 in Big Sandy, Tennessee. Donald was born to Helen (Krajniak) and Joseph Deptowicz on July 23rd, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio.
They were the parents to Donald (Maura) of Berthoud, Colorado, Susan Bowman (Rob) of Waynesville, Ohio, and Jim (Cheri) of Ravenna, Ohio, dear grandparents of six, Leslie, Bryan, Kathleen, Andrea, Aaron and Joe and great grandparents of three, Madison, Macie and Natalie. Mother leaves behind her sister LaVerne and dad leaves behind his sister Donna (Rickerd).
Dad was proud to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He will be honored at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please help our family to continue support of the Special Olympics that benefit so many children and adults that are challenged with a wide range of disabilities. Please send your donations to the following with checks made payable to Springboro Community City Schools, with the notation on the memo line as follows:
SO in memory of Don and Jean Deptowicz
And mail to:
Springboro Special Olympics
C/O Jennifer Kneeland-Janco
Dennis Elementary
1695 S. Main Street
Springboro, Ohio
To share a memory of Don or Jean or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2019