|
|
Collins, Don B.
Don B. Collins (88) a long time resident of Sarasota died at his home in the early hours of May 4, 2019 after several months of illness. He was born in Orleans, Indiana where he received his early education. He graduated from Indiana University, attended San Diego State University and received his Master of Science Degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Tennessee. While teaching for the Dept. of the Army schools on Okinawa he met Peggy Neal also a teacher there. After their marriage they taught in Oak Ridge, Tennessee then moved to Sarasota in 1961 where he was employed by the Sarasota County Schools as guidance counselor at Brookside Junior and Middle School from 1962 until his retirement in 1990. In his 20s Don became active in Barbershop Chorus and Quartet singing which he enjoyed well into his 80s. He was a faithful member of the Pine Shores Presbyterian Chancel Choir for more than 50 years and also served as Deacon and Elder in the Church. He served on the Board of Directors of Bay Village Retirement Center in the 1990s. In 1946 he became an Eagle Scout and never lost his interest in Scouting. He was currently serving as liaison between Pine Shores Church and Scout Troop 50 which the church has chartered for 65 years. Survivors include Peggy, his wife of 59 years, his son Brooks, (Maureen) Longwood, FL, daughter Kim Klunder (John), Sarasota, granddaughter Katie Collins, grandsons Brett Collins, Judah and Levi Klunder and several nieces, nephews and their children. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Sunday, May 19 at 2'clock at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church at 6135 Beechwood Ave. Sarasota, 34231 or Scout Troop 50 in care of Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 9 to May 12, 2019