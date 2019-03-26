Home

Don C. Gay


1947 - 2019
Don C. Gay Obituary
Gay, Don C.
March 14, 2019
Don Clark Gay, of Huntington Beach, CA passed away after a long illness. He was a member of the world-famous musical group "Society of Seven" from 1969 to 1980, known for his playing keyboard and horn at the same time. He moved from Hawaii to Southern California and continued to work as a musician, and performing Executive searches for the restaurant industry. He is survived by wife Susan and sisters Anne Gay and Cathy Hagen. Donations to the in his name would be deeply appreciated. Aloha, Don
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019
