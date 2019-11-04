|
Stulmaker, Dona
Dona Stulmaker of Slingerlands, NY, formerly of Sarasota, Fl died peacefully on November 1, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born on January 4, 1929 to Matilda and Dr. Sidney Kimelblot, Dona was married to Harvey Stulmaker for over 60 years until his passing in March, 2018.
Harvey and Dona moved to Sarasota, Florida where they spent over 30 happy years playing golf, bridge and enjoying the culture that Sarasota offered. In later years, Dona joined the "Reading Ladies" where she helped children in elementary and middle school read and write through art and music. She also enjoyed her writing group, bridge games and book clubs and was an avid reader.
Dona was a strong, caring and loving woman who valued family above all. Her honesty and integrity helped define Dona. She was a fiercely loyal friend. She was grateful that she had the opportunity to say goodbye to her loved ones and friends in both Sarasota and Albany.
Dona is survived by her children Robin (Ted) Sobol, Michael Stulmaker and Steven (Lisa) Stulmaker; Grandchildren Paula (Chris) Priore, Hayley (Danny) Shoham, Allison Sobol, Molly Stulmaker, Jeffrey Stulmaker, Sarah Stulmaker; and two great-grandchildren Ellie Shoham and Zuri Priore. She also leaves behind a brother Dr. Sherman (Lou) Kimelblot and a sister Lynn (Dr. Bernie) Eskin and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment were held in Albany, NY.
Funeral arrangements were by the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany, NY
Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, New York. 12208
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019