Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Congregation Beth Emeth
100 Academy Road
Albany, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Stulmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona Stulmaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona Stulmaker Obituary
Stulmaker, Dona
Dona Stulmaker of Slingerlands, NY, formerly of Sarasota, Fl died peacefully on November 1, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born on January 4, 1929 to Matilda and Dr. Sidney Kimelblot, Dona was married to Harvey Stulmaker for over 60 years until his passing in March, 2018.
Harvey and Dona moved to Sarasota, Florida where they spent over 30 happy years playing golf, bridge and enjoying the culture that Sarasota offered. In later years, Dona joined the "Reading Ladies" where she helped children in elementary and middle school read and write through art and music. She also enjoyed her writing group, bridge games and book clubs and was an avid reader.
Dona was a strong, caring and loving woman who valued family above all. Her honesty and integrity helped define Dona. She was a fiercely loyal friend. She was grateful that she had the opportunity to say goodbye to her loved ones and friends in both Sarasota and Albany.
Dona is survived by her children Robin (Ted) Sobol, Michael Stulmaker and Steven (Lisa) Stulmaker; Grandchildren Paula (Chris) Priore, Hayley (Danny) Shoham, Allison Sobol, Molly Stulmaker, Jeffrey Stulmaker, Sarah Stulmaker; and two great-grandchildren Ellie Shoham and Zuri Priore. She also leaves behind a brother Dr. Sherman (Lou) Kimelblot and a sister Lynn (Dr. Bernie) Eskin and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment were held in Albany, NY.
Funeral arrangements were by the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany, NY
Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, New York. 12208
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -