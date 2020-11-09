Bencin, Donald

May 22, 1938 - Nov 5, 2020

BENCIN, Donald Joseph, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 5th, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born on May 22, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles Bencin and Marie Lence. He graduated from Willoughby Central High School in Willoughby, Ohio and Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He continued his education earning a master's degree from Akron University. Don started his career as an engineer with BF Goodrich Tire Co., then moved to the "Engineered Sealing" industry with Garlock, Shamban, and ultimately founding his own company, "Engineered Non-metallics Corporation (ENMCO)" in Dayton and Brookville, Ohio. In 1982, after selling ENMCO, he moved to Bradenton, Florida to develop "Sugar Creek Country Club" RV Park, retiring in 1996 upon its completion. Don loved watching sports, playing poker, pool and golf with friends and touring local garage sales with his wife, Belinda. He enjoyed traveling, winning a bet, telling a good story and sharing his trivia knowledge.

Preceded in death by his parents Charles Bencin and Marie Britt, and siblings, Marilyn Timperio and Charles 'Chuck' Bencin. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Belinda Bencin; step-children Michael (Victoria) Van Camp and Melissa (Herb) Morin; grandchildren, Marceil (Katy) Van Camp, Amelia Van Camp, Logan (Anna) Morin, Justin Morin, Christopher Binning, niece Linda (Timperio) Way, nephews Michael and Mark Timperio, Eric and Paul Bencin, their spouses and children.

Don was a dedicated and loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



