Bernaiche, Donald
12/3/1935 - 03/18/2020
Dr Donald H Bernaiche,84
passed away 3/18/2020.
He was born in Biddeford Maine to Bertha and Raymond Bernaiche
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling Theresa
He had a Doctorate in Psychology and practiced in Atkinson NH,
and Sarasota FL
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Rita Bernaiche,
and their four children
Kym Clark,Donald Bernaiche,Shelley Krotzer and Kelsa Mayo
And 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren
12/3/1935 - 03/18/2020
Dr Donald H Bernaiche,84
passed away 3/18/2020.
He was born in Biddeford Maine to Bertha and Raymond Bernaiche
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling Theresa
He had a Doctorate in Psychology and practiced in Atkinson NH,
and Sarasota FL
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Rita Bernaiche,
and their four children
Kym Clark,Donald Bernaiche,Shelley Krotzer and Kelsa Mayo
And 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.