Donald Bernaiche
1935 - 2020
Bernaiche, Donald
12/3/1935 - 03/18/2020
Dr Donald H Bernaiche,84
passed away 3/18/2020.
He was born in Biddeford Maine to Bertha and Raymond Bernaiche
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling Theresa
He had a Doctorate in Psychology and practiced in Atkinson NH,
and Sarasota FL
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Rita Bernaiche,
and their four children
Kym Clark,Donald Bernaiche,Shelley Krotzer and Kelsa Mayo
And 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
