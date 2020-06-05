Bernaiche, Donald

12/3/1935 - 03/18/2020

Dr Donald H Bernaiche,84

passed away 3/18/2020.

He was born in Biddeford Maine to Bertha and Raymond Bernaiche

He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling Theresa

He had a Doctorate in Psychology and practiced in Atkinson NH,

and Sarasota FL

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Rita Bernaiche,

and their four children

Kym Clark,Donald Bernaiche,Shelley Krotzer and Kelsa Mayo

And 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren



