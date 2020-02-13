|
|
Brackett, Jr., Donald
May 21, 1961 - Feb 9, 2020
Donald R. Brackett, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020, at his home in Princeton, MN. Funeral Services will be at 11:30 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, and one hour prior to the funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Monday. Please see www.williamsdingmann.com to send condolences.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020