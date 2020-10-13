Curtis, Donald

May 8, 1932 - Sep 29, 2020

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020 Donald Curtis passed away, in his sleep, at age 88. Born May 8, 1932, he had a lifelong love of the Circus. He was born and raised in Pittsfield, Mass. and went to several post depression shows as a young boy. When he was 14, just after WW2, his father owned a photography store with a studio. His father approached a few performers after a show, invited them to dinner, and asked them to bring their costumes, so that he could photograph them. Donald was fascinated. He befriended a concessionaire, and spent the next 2 years following Ringling, selling cotton candy. Years passed, and when in college, he met CB DeMille during filming of the Greatest Show on earth. CB offered an autograph, and suggested that Don join the Circus Fans of America, of which he would later become president.

He attended shows as he could, over the years, and took his two boys to as many shows as he could. He made his home in State College, PA where he practiced as a dentist for 36 years. His younger son David, a circus and railroad fan, also became a dentist and attended many shows and visited many backlots. They loved to visit Sarasota, Don was so proud to become a member of Showfolks club, and would bring his family every chance he could.

Following his father's photography talent, Don began photographing performers with their permission. He cataloged thousands of performers, and started a blog called circuspersonalityphotos. He proudly reached over 10,000 visits. He really loved the people behind the shows, and so frequently travelled thousands of miles around the country to visit them, and deliver photos of them. His most recent visit to Sarasota, he finally got to visit Bob's Train!

A kind gentleman, he always made people feel at ease. He visited the circus ring of fame in St. Armands' circle often, and had a story about every marker.

Sadly, he is now gone, and the funeral has passed. Condolences may be sent to his address at 690 Devonshire Drive, State College, PA, 16803. As his only surviving son David, I want to thank every person in the Circus industry who made his life so rich. He will be greatly missed.



