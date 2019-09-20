|
Molaro,
Donald Dominic
Mar. 28, 1937 - Sept. 17, 2019
Donald Dominic Molaro, 82, of Sarasota, FL, died on Sept. 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday 9/24/19, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Av., Sarasota, FL 34236. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday 9/25/19 at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Av., Sarasota, FL 34236, Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019