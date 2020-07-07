Ison, Donald E.
Feb 2, 1925 - Jul 6, 2020
Donald Edward Ison, age 95, of Venice, FL died peacefully on July 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cleo (Grow) Ison, two children, Barbara (Gary) Case and David (Julie) Ison, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, brother Herman Ison and nephew Charles (Jan) Ison. Donald proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on July 10, 2020 at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, Mt. Gilead, OH. Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell is in charge of the arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
