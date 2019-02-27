|
Jackson, Donald Earl
Sept 2, 1951 - Feb 21, 2019
Donald Earl Jackson, 67, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Burn, Mississippi, died on Feb 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at C.L. Chandler Memorial Chapel, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way, Sarasota, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler' s Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
