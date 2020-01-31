Home

Donald Harper
Donald F. Harper


1927 - 2020
Donald F. Harper Obituary
Harper, Donald F.
Feb. 28, 1927 - Jan.30, 2020
Harper, Donald Ferguson of Venice, FL, formerly of Fenton and Ocqueoc, MI, age 92, died peacefully Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice-Venice. Memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Venice Presbyterian Church where he was a member. Rev. Chris Roming officiating. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Fenton, MI. Don was born in Flint, MI February 28, 1927, and was the son of James and Amanda Harper. He proudly served his country in the Navy from January 1945 to July 1946. He attended Michigan State University and worked at General Motors for 30 years retiring in 1982 as a financial department supervisor with Flint Truck Assembly. He was a Boy Scout leader and active participant in Indian Guides. He was an avid skier and golfer and enjoyed playing tennis and card games. As a woodworker, he built furniture and took on various craft projects. In his retirement he hand-carved and painted wooden ducks and songbirds. He was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and a poetic way with words. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Surviving are Doris, wife of 65 years, daughter Kathy (James) Keller of Holt, MI, grandchildren Amanda (Sam) Moser and Nathan (Kellie) Keller of Lansing, MI, nephews Scott (Kay) Harper of Cape Coral, FL, Mark (Donna) Harper of Riverview, FL and niece Ruth (Ron) Nelson of Flushing, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William, sisters Margaret Ruth and Lillian Jean and son James. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lighthouse Vision Loss Education, Sarasota, www.LightHouseEducationCenter.org. Online condolences may be made at http://www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
